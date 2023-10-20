Lifelong fan Faye Bailey, 47, met the Canadian country star on stage at her concert after her daughter Shania Bailey, 23, surprised her with the tickets.

While the pair were on stage meeting her, Faye even got the That Don't Impress Me Much singer to sign her leg - which she later turned into a tattoo.

The mum-of-two said: "It was surreal - it was just out of this world.

Faye Bailey, right, and daughter Shania Bailey, left, pictured with Shania Twain. Picture: SWNS

"My daughter bought me the tickets for Christmas last year and when I opened the tickets, I couldn't speak and I was crying non-stop.

"It meant so much to me because they had come from her as well.

"I was lost in the moment as it was so surreal."

She added: "We didn't know what song she would be singing but as soon as she started singing the first notes of 'From This Moment On', I couldn't stop the tears.

"When I was in the hospital giving birth to my Shania, 'From This Moment On', was actually playing on the radio so it has always been a special song to us."

READ NEXT:

Shania and Faye met the 58-year-old singer while she was performing at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, in September.

Faye Bailey and Shania Bailey. Picture SWNS

The pair had front row tickets for the performance and Faye even asked Shania to autograph her leg so she could get it tattooed.

Faye said: "I thought there was no way I was getting on that stage, meeting Shania Twain after 32 years and not getting her autograph.

"She just came round and I asked her to sign my leg and she was really happy.

"The best thing was the entire arena clapped and cheered while she signed my leg and I didn't expect that at all.

"It was so overwhelming."

Faye was rushed into hospital when she was 22 after she had a huge cyst on one of her ovaries.

She was told she had severe Endometriosis and was given the devastating news that she wouldn't be able to have children.

Faye Bailey at the concert. Picture: SWNS

But she was given the shock of her life two years later when found out she was eight months pregnant.

When her daughter was born in February 2000, she decided to name her Shania after the pop icon.

Faye, a dog breeder who has over 30 huskies, said: "She was born on February 29, 2000 so she wasn't just a miracle baby but she was also a leap year baby.

"I had a month to get used to the fact I was pregnant and then when I gave birth to her, a Shania Twain song was on the radio.

"That song has helped me through a lot. That's why I named her Shania - it's just meant to be."

Faye Bailey's Shania Twain autograph tattoo. Picture: SWNS

Faye was also diagnosed with stage two breast cancer when she was 39.

She is cancer free now but still undergoing treatment to make sure the cancer doesn't return.

And Faye credits Shania's music with helping her cope with her ordeal.

She added: "Her music has literally got me through everything."