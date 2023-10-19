Paul Edwards, head at Scarcroft Primary School, plans to step down in December this year after almost 30 years working in education.

As The Press reported last month, the school's governors resigned after an ‘irreparable breakdown in trust and communication’ with South Bank Multi Academy Trust (SBMAT), to which the school belongs.

They did however stress they had no problems with the leadership at Scarcroft itself, which they described as ‘exemplary’.

Read next:

Speaking about his retirement, Mr Edwards said: “I have always been passionate about making sure that every child has access to an excellent education and has the opportunity to flourish academically and as a person. I will leave Scarcroft with many fond memories.”

Paul Edwards (Image: Supplied)



Mr Edwards graduated from Westhill College of HE in Birmingham in 1995, before taking up a teaching post at Chapel Fields Primary in Solihull. He then joined Marston Green Junior School in 1998, where he eventually became deputy head in 2005.

He then moved to Westfield in York in 2008 as deputy head, before taking on his first headship at St Martin's CE Primary School in the East Riding of Yorkshire in 2011. He joined Scarcroft Primary as head in 2018.



He said: “I will be keeping my links with SBMAT very much alive as I take up a governor role at Millthorpe, one of Scarcroft’s fellow Trust schools, in January 2024, but I have no other fixed plans as yet. I’m hoping to spend lots of quality time with my wife and family, and finally get around to reading all those books I’ve accumulated over the years but not had time to read.”



Mark Hassack, chief executive officer of SBMAT said: “Paul never fails to put children first, always ensuring his team goes the extra mile to provide the educational experience all children deserve. He will leave us with our heartfelt thanks and best wishes for a long and healthy retirement.”

Scarcroft School in South Bank



Following Mr Edwards’ departure later this year, James McGann, who is the current head at Woodthorpe Primary School, will become executive head of both Woodthorpe and Scarcroft Primary Schools. He will provide strategic leadership and oversight of both schools and ensure their continued success.



Jennifer Mitchell will take up the post of head of school at Scarcroft.

Mrs Mitchell is currently director of personal development for SBMAT and has extensive previous experience of senior leadership in primary schools both in York and further afield. She will work closely with Mr McGann and will lead the school on a daily basis. Matt Oxley will continue as deputy head.



A joint Local Governing Board (LGB) will be established as a sub-committee of the Trust Board with immediate effect to provide challenge, support and monitoring of both Scarcroft Primary School and Woodthorpe Primary School.