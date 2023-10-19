North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 10.30pm on Saturday September 2, when a customer in the The Ainsty pub in Boroughbridge Road became verbally abusive, using a racial slur towards staff.

A police spokesperson said: "We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as we believe he may have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email david.waite@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to PC 1627 Waite.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230165996 when passing on information.