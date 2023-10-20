North Yorkshire Police took part in a County Lines Intensification Week last week, carrying out enforcement against those with suspected links to drugs offences.

The operation resulted in arrests and the seizure of cash, suspected drugs, weapons and mobile phones.

Detective chief inspector Andrew Simpson, who led the week of activity for North Yorkshire Police, said: “Last week’s targeted activity demonstrates how we are working tirelessly to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs and protect the young and vulnerable in our communities who are exploited by them.

“It’s important to stress that this is just one week’s activity and this type of disruption and safeguarding is taking place in communities across North Yorkshire all year round.

“As a force we are committed to cutting these county lines and to protecting vulnerable people. But we cannot do this alone, our work with partners is important and we also need the support of the public.

“It’s vital that everyone who cares for or knows young and vulnerable people understands the issue and knows the warning signs.”

If you are a young person worried about being involved in county lines, or who knows someone who is, police advise you to speak to an adult and let them know how you feel.