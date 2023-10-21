Raithwaite Sandsend in Whitby was featured in the list by the publisher, alongside the likes of Seaham Hall in County Durham and The Seafood Restaurant in Padstow, Cornwall.

Although summer is quickly becoming a distant memory, a trip to the coast during the colder months and festive season could still be the ideal getaway.

It might be too cold for a dip in the sea but think toasty nights around a fire after a walk along the beach, wrapped up with a takeaway hot chocolate - not to mention the endless pretty pubs offering irresistible roast dinners.

Raithwaite Sandsend is one of the cosiest seaside stays for winter

The Times commented: “Route YC — designed to be Yorkshire’s equivalent of Scotland’s North Coast 500 — plots out one epic 240-mile road trip taking in the region’s coastal and inland spots.

“There are also shorter sections featuring walking, biking and driving trails with easy, looping itineraries starting from Whitby in the north to Withernsea in the south.

“An accompanying Route YC app (Apple and Android) allows you to save a personalised itinerary that might feature stops such as Whitby Abbey, Falling Foss waterfall and Goathland train station (which featured in the Harry Potter films and the long-running police TV show Heartbeat)."

It continued to say: “Base yourself at Raithwaite, where you can take a three-mile walk from Sandsend beach to Whitby.

“Rooms are located in the main house, the Hide, within easy walking distance of the beach, or the Beck, close to the surrounding woodland.

“Visit the spa for a post-walk massage, while at dinner seafood comes from Whitby, just-picked veg from the Yorkshire Dales and mushrooms foraged from the hotel’s grounds (mains from £20)."

Room-only doubles are available to book on the Raithwaite Sandsend website from £144.

Map showing 10 of the UK’s cosiest seaside stays

On Tripadvisor, Raithwaite Sandsend has also been highly praised with a current rating of 4.5/5 out of 4,399 reviews.

One recent visitor commented: “Great weekend at Raithwaite, great facilities, spacious rooms and fab gardens and grounds to explore, all the staff were great, couldn’t do enough for us.

“Thanks to Charlie for looking after us at dinner, the food is top class and moorish. Location 2 miles out of Whitby perfect for seaside walks to either Whitby or Sandsend. We will be back.”

Another posted: “If you want the perfect break this is the place to be. I could not fault one thing, the room was spacious, welcoming and immaculately clean.

“The staff were all wonderful, welcoming, friendly and helpful. The facilities and grounds were second to none. I would stay here in a heartbeat if I travel to the area again.”