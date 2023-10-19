TransPennine Express (TPE), which was brought under government control earlier this year after months of disruption for passengers, has set out its plans to address many of the issues that have caused problems for its customers.

The announcement comes as the train firm plans to cut services during off peak hours - including between Leeds and Manchester – after a timetable change in December.

TPE’s managing director Chris Jackson told BBC Look North the timetable change will help “fix the business in the long term and operate a much more stable and reliable timetable for customers”.

Today (Thursday, October 19) the firm - whose services run from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough - published its ‘Making Journeys Better’ blueprint.

TPE managing director Chris Jackson (Image: TPE)

It states that TPE will focus on three phases in its future plans: Stabilising the operation to deliver better reliability and punctuality; re-engaging with its customers, colleagues and stakeholders; and transforming its network through innovation and investment in better facilities.

As these phases get underway, the firm says it will be making “significant changes” to improve the business, ensure trains run on time and offer customers a better experience.

Mr Jackson said: “We’re starting a new chapter at TransPennine Express, with plans now in place to deliver a more reliable, punctual and dependable service across the towns and cities we connect.

“After a challenging few years, our plan sets out the steps we’re taking to make journeys better for all our customers.”

TransPennine Express was brought under government control earlier this year (Image: Supplied)

The managing director said the firm has started to make improvements to its network and has reduced cancellations by 40 per cent.

Passengers travelling in the UK have faced disruption over the past year due to ongoing strikes by union members in the long running row over pay and conditions.

Mr Jackson said: “(TPE has) worked to rebuild relationships with trade union representatives and have resolved many of the local disputes that were so disruptive for so long, and we’ve delivered improvements and upgrades to some of our key stations.”

As The Press reported, TPE previously announced that from December it will withdraw Class 68 locomotives from the line to and from Scarborough.

The firm cited restoring “reliability and confidence” for its services to customers as the reason behind the decision.

Mr Jackson said the December timetable will see the Nova 3 fleet, which is pulled by the diesel-electric Class 68s, removed.

Instead, he said the firm will use diesel Class 185s and Class 802s on services to and from Scarborough.

“We believe that the removal of the Nova 3 fleet from service from December 2023 will be a step forward towards returning TPE to a stable and resilient operator,” he said.