To help raise awareness among children, the force worked with Selby-based author of the ‘No More Knives’ and ‘Trapped by County Lines’ campaigns, Christina Gabbitas, to deliver talks alongside neighbourhood policing officers in several schools across the county.

Christina said: "After the success of working together with North Yorkshire Police, I was commissioned to write a sequel story ‘Trapped in County Lines’.

“The story aims to educate children and young people on the dangers of becoming involved with county lines through the power of storytelling.

“Children and young people can sadly be victims of exploitation from organised crime groups. County Lines is a harsh reality of life, and in my opinion shouldn't be sugar coated."

As part of an intensification week earlier this month, North Yorkshire Police also held county lines drop-in stalls in public areas for engagement within communities and members of the public.