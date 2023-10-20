A CHILDREN'S author based near York has worked with North Yorkshire Police to help tackle county lines drug dealing in the region.
To help raise awareness among children, the force worked with Selby-based author of the ‘No More Knives’ and ‘Trapped by County Lines’ campaigns, Christina Gabbitas, to deliver talks alongside neighbourhood policing officers in several schools across the county.
Christina said: "After the success of working together with North Yorkshire Police, I was commissioned to write a sequel story ‘Trapped in County Lines’.
“The story aims to educate children and young people on the dangers of becoming involved with county lines through the power of storytelling.
“Children and young people can sadly be victims of exploitation from organised crime groups. County Lines is a harsh reality of life, and in my opinion shouldn't be sugar coated."
As part of an intensification week earlier this month, North Yorkshire Police also held county lines drop-in stalls in public areas for engagement within communities and members of the public.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here