North Yorkshire Police took part in a national week of action to target county lines drug dealing - resulting in 26 arrests and the seizure of cash, suspected drugs, weapons and mobile phones.

Teams from across the force carried out proactive enforcement against those with suspected links to drugs offences.

During the week, officers executed 14 warrants, seized more than £70,000 in cash suspected to be linked to crime as well as class A, B and C drugs.

In Scarborough, officers seized one to two kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of £70,000 from one vehicle. The 26 arrests took place in York, Scarborough, Whitby and Harrogate.

Police also seized 11 dangerous weapons which included two machetes, three Samurai swords, two knuckledusters and a pistol.

In York, officers executed a warrant at an address in the city centre and recovered a quantity of what is suspected to be a class-C drug and a Samurai sword. A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-C drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Some of the drugs and cash seized during the police operation (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

York officers also worked with West Yorkshire Police to identify two individuals who were suspected to be involved in the trafficking of drugs. Officers entered a hotel and arrested two men in their 20s on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug. One of the men, aged 22, was charged with six offences relating to the possession and supply of cocaine and heroin.

In another incident, North Yorkshire Police officers on routine patrol in Rawdon Avenue in York spotted two men who they suspected were involved in the supply of drugs. Two 20-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug.

Police in York also executed four warrants following information received that the address occupants were working together to supply drugs. Officers seized cash, drugs paraphernalia and phones. A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-B drug. A second man, also 22, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a class-B drug, and being concerned in the supply of a class-B drug.

As part of the week of action, proactive safeguarding and welfare checks were conducted at hotels and bed and breakfasts where vulnerable people were living. In total, officers worked to safeguard 73 people who were known or suspected of being vulnerable to county lines exploitation.

The week of action took place between October 9-15 and was coordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC).