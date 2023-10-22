The average York house price in August was £332,879, Land Registry figures show – a two per cent increase on July.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York rose by £8,700 – putting the area seventh among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First-time buyers in York spent an average of £283,300 on their property – £7,000 more than a year ago, and £67,000 more than in August 2018.

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in York in August – they increased by 2.2 per cent to £347,950 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.8 per cent.

Buyers paid more for properties in York than anywhere else in Yorkshire and the Humber in August. The average price paid would buy 2.4 homes in Hull at the other end of the scale.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Calderdale, where property prices increased on average by 6.6 per cent, to £189,000.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.