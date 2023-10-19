1. Around 2.20pm, there will be such a long queue of cars waiting to get into York Hospital car park, that it will stretch onto the main road;

2. York Hospital will never have enough parking to satisfy all its users; and

3. Accidents happen when motorists ignore the road markings

Unfortunately, on Monday, I witnessed the consequences of a motorist ignoring the one-way signs within the York Hospital multi-storey car park.

I sincerely hope the pedestrian is receiving all the help and support needed.

Please, please remember - a late appointment can be re-arranged, but there is no taking back the damage, pain and suffering inflicted on another, due to careless driving.

H Overhill-Smith

Southbank,

York

Time for BBC to get regular

AT 91 I like to regulate my life as much as possible.

First thing at breakfast time I put on the TV for the weather forecast and importantly to see Carol Kirkwood.

Unfortunately they mess her about with the time, it varies daily, or it maybe someone else.

If I can not get down to 8.30M there may be no Carol at all. However BBC Radio York reliably have the forecast at 22 minutes to the hour consistently.

This TV inefficiency makes me even more mad at having to pay for the licence; I have lost my two months long battle with them.

That is nearly £500 over the past three years which would have gone to a deserving charity.

Also maddening on TV is been told between every programme to watch it on the iPlayer.

David Findlay,

York Road,

Haxby