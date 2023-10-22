And councillors in the city say they continue to work to make the roads safe.

Figures from the Department of Transport (DfT) show 357 casualties were reported on York roads in 2022 – up slightly from 356 the year before.

But, it was down from the 433 road casualties reported in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The data also shows fewer people were killed on the area's roads, with three deaths last year. In 2021, four road deaths were reported.

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said: "We want our roads to be safe for everyone that uses them, including pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. To help make that happen we will continue to actively target sites that are identified as problem areas and to promote road safety for all users.

"In York we are fortunate to have a lower rate of casualties than both the national and regional trend, which is partly thanks to our proactive cycle safety training programme and infrastructure programmes."

Across Great Britain, 1,711 people were killed on roads. It marked a 10 per cent jump from the 2021 but was down slightly from 1,752 in 2019.

Overall, there were 135,480 casualties last year – up six per cent on 2021, but down 12 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

Last year's figures include 28,031 people who suffered serious injuries on Britain’s roads. In York, 57 people were seriously injured.

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: "Every death on our roads is a tragedy and it is worrying that after the pandemic, road deaths are rising.

"It is a preventable tragedy that a fifth of people who die in cars on our roads are not wearing a seatbelt.

"There needs to be concerted and targeted education to reach those drivers who choose to risk their lives for the sake of a two second action.

"It’s on all of us to eliminate deaths and casualties on our roads. As well as having more cops in cars to catch people in the act, road users need to take responsibility when heading out on the roads."

Meanwhile, a DfT spokesperson said it welcomes the continued decrease in road casualties compared with pre-Covid levels, with the country's roads being "some of the safest in the world".

The spokesperson added: "Nevertheless, we continue to work tirelessly to improve road safety through our world-renowned Think! Road safety campaigns and £47.5 million safer roads fund, so local authorities can also work to keep road users safe."