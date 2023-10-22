And police officers in the area said they continue to work hard to ensure safety at the games.

The Home Office figures show police arrested six York City supporters throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Nationally, 2,264 football-related arrests were made, up from what was already an eight-year high of 2,198 in the previous campaign.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police confirmed that no York City fans have been arrested this season, commenting: "We work very closely with York City FC, supporters’ groups and other organisations to ensure the safety of everyone attending matches.

"The overwhelming majority of fans behave sensibly and within the law. Those who do not, however, can expect a robust policing response.”

Nationally, offences include throwing missiles, violent and public disorder, alcohol-related offences and ticket touting.

A record 197 fans were arrested for throwing a missile across England and Wales – but none of these were York City supporters.

This also included 200 arrests for the possession of class A drugs – which was added as an offence under the Football Spectators Act in November – and 101 arrests in England and Wales relating to the World Cup in Qatar.

No York City fans have been arrested so far this season (Image: RADAR)

But for York City fans, no arrests were made for possessing class A drugs.

The National Police Chiefs Council said the police "are continuing to take positive action" to reduce a rising trend in disorder at football matches.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, NPCC lead for football policing, said: "It is encouraging to see a slight reduction in the number of reported incidents, but we must put this into context and remember that the level of disorder we are seeing across football continues to be much higher than before the pandemic.

"Police are continuing to take positive action to reverse this trend by making a high number of arrests."

In 2022/23, incidents were reported at 1,516 of 3,024 monitored matches – or 50 per cent - slightly lower than the 53 per cent of matches in 2021/22.

Last season also saw the highest number of new banning orders handed out since the 2010/11 season.

Douglas Mackay, sports lead prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said football banning orders are "one of the many tools available to the justice system" to help reduce disorder at football matches.

Mr Mackay added: "At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national game inclusive, and safe to watch and play in. There is no place for violent and hateful criminal acts in football, and incidents such as these have a significant negative impact on players, spectators, and the integrity of the game.

"The CPS is currently working with the police, football clubs, football authorities and charities seeking to stamp out this blight on football."