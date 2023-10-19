B&M, which already has outlets in Clifton Moor and Foss Islands retail parks, has opened at Monks Cross in the units between Primark and ASDA which was previously occupied by Poundworld, Hobbycraft, Morrisons plus a vacant unit.

The store also has a 6,889sqft garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

Staff were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community and they chose the team from York Against Cancer to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store yesterday (October 18).

York Against Cancer provide practical help and support for patients and their families living with cancer in York, North and East Yorkshire. This includes providing a minibus to St James Hospital, respite breaks, The Levenson support Centre which provides complimentary therapy sessions, a mobile chemotherapy unit, exercise classes and support groups. They also fund vital research and education to prevent and cure cancer in the future.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

Store manager Tony Haigh said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

“A big thank you to the team at the York Against Cancer who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”