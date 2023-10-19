POLICE are searching for 22-year-old wanted man Edward Prendergast.
Humberside Police say officers in East Yorkshire would like to speak to him in connection with ongoing investigations into drug related offences.
A police spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to find him.
“We would ask that the public do not approach Edward, but if you see him, or know where he is, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number 23*86880.”
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
