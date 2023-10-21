Ghost stories and mysteries are still happening regularly - and being reported in The Press.

As we approach Halloween and York's fourth Ghost Week (October 28 to November 5), we take a look back at some the spookier stories that have made the headlines in recent months - and we'd love to hear your own chilling tales (and see photos if you have them).

You can email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk or send everything to us via the 'send now' tab in the box below this story.

September: York: CCTV footage captures ‘ghostly bike’ in Shambles

Mystery still surrounds some incredible CCTV footage posted by Shambles Market on social media last month which appeared to show a rider-less bike travelling into Little Shambles before hitting a kerb and falling over.

Mark Graham, owner of The Original Ghostwalk of York, told The Press he was doubtful that the video captured paranormal activity, but he did not dispute that it was mysterious.

His ghost walk travels down Shambles and he said it was an area where unexplained incidents have happened.

During the 1960s, 70s and 80s Mark said he has been told of mysterious cases of people appearing in doorways only to disappear shortly after.

September: Spooky trolley at York library

Spooky trolley on the move at the library

A SPOOKY incident was caught on camera in a York library as a trolley seemed to move on its own.

The team at the York Explore library in the city shared the CCTV footage on Twitter, which seemed to show one of the book trolleys moving along one of the aisles on its own before a book was thrown to the ground from one of the shelves.

A spokesperson for the library said: "What a start to Saturday. We spotted this very strange activity on CCTV and we have no rational explanation."

February: Behind the screams at the museum

A COUPLE visiting York appeared to capture a ghost on camera in a York museum.

Ryan and his girlfriend Nicole were visiting York from Bradford on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22, and they went to the Castle Museum.

When they were back at home, Ryan was looking through the photos he had taken during their trip, and was shocked by one he'd taken in the museum's prison exhibit.

Ryan said: "It looks like a little boy walking to the right, or maybe into the wall, wearing boots and breaches.

"We didn't see this when we were there so I thought it was a shadow at first, but there was nobody peeping round the corner, and there was nothing on the floor either.

"I can make out what could be his waistline and part of his face.

"I'm more of a sceptic, but I really can't explain this, its really creepy to look at."

Ryan added: "We did feel a spooky feeling in the museum, particularly a sad feeling in the jail and the courtyard, but we didn't expect any presence to actually be there."

The York Castle Museum website states that the building used to be a prison for both men and women in the 18th century, and jailed infamous York highwayman, Dick Turpin.

Ryan said he learned at the exhibit that some of the female inmates had given birth to children.

October 2022 - Blossom Street pub where the spirits are ghosts!

Windmill pub, said to be haunted by two spirits

A CENTURIES-old pub in York city centre is believed to be haunted by two ghosts.

Past and present general managers and staff members of the The Windmill Inn pub, at 14-16 Blossom Street, have reported sightings of two ghosts, the pub says.

The pub is thought to be a property from the 1500s and was previously a coach and horse station.

Bosses say that a little girl was playing outside it and died in a horse and cart crash in the late 1800s.

Her spirit now lives in the upstairs of The Windmill Inn.

The other known spirit is a man with a ball and chain who lives in the cellar where he causes 'a little commotion'.

August 2022 - Woman hears 'sobbing ghost child' in York street

A WOMAN sparked a fierce debate online after telling how she heard a toddler sobbing pitifully for their mother in a York street – but then searched for the child in vain, leaving her wondering if it was a 'ghost-child'.

The woman's posting on the Nextdoor hyperlocal social networking service prompted suggestions she may indeed have heard the cry of a 'ghost-child' from the 'Baedecker' bombing raid on York in 1942, in which scores of people died.

But others said it might have been foxes or cats, while some insisted she should have taken no chances and called the police.

The woman started off by asking whether anyone in the South Bank area, specifically Brunswick Street, had ever heard a child sobbing pitifully for their mother but then found there was no child anywhere in sight.

One person responded by saying he lived in South Bank in 1977-78, and he and his mates had all heard the sound of a child sobbing for their mother.

Tell us your ghost story of York

Email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk or send everything to us via the 'send now' tab in the box below this story.