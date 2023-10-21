All four were convicted in their absence and sentenced at magistrates' court.

Bulent Altin, 44, of Friars Walk, Heworth, must pay £816 and has six penalty points after he was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court of driving without insurance in Selby. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Three drivers were convicted and sentenced at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Maria Hamilton, 33, of Hughlings Close, Green Hammerton, was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given five penalty points after she was convicted of speeding on the A659 near Collingham, Leeds.

Joanna Misiak, 41, of D’Arcy Road, Selby, must pay £706 consisting of a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after she was convicted of having no insurance when driving in Wakefield. She was given six penalty points.

Samuel Smith, 26, of Church Fenton Lane, Tadcaster, was convicted of speeding at 67 mph in a 50 mph zone on Selby Road, Leeds. He was fined £440, ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given four penalty points.