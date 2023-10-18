The business is moving into the former Evans Cycles store at Monks Cross, which closed earlier this year ahead of its planned relocation to the city centre.

According to planning documents, Hammonds furniture shop is to take over the former Evans site at Julia Avenue in Huntington.

A refurb will see an extra mezzanine area for the store amid other changes.

Under plans before the city council, Hammonds also seeks to install block paving to improve disabled access and change the look of the front of the store.

In a cover letter with its planning application submitted to City of York Council, Hammonds says it seeks to "amend the external elevations of the above unit together with a small additional mezzanine area of 15.5 sq m and extension of the existing block paving across an existing parking bay to facilitate disabled access to the new shop front.

"This follows Hammonds Furniture taking over the former Evans Cycle unit; they now wish to refresh and revitalise the store including its appearance as shown on the submitted plans. Part of this also involves moving the store entrance to better suit their internal layout.

“It is considered the proposed elevations, particularly the front elevation, are an improvement on the existing situation because the front elevation is better balanced and provides additional glazing and therefore activity to the frontage.”

Hammonds is a family business going back 90 years which specialises in fitted furniture.

You can view the planning application on line (ref: 23/01842/FUL) at planningaccess.york.gov.uk.

As previously reported by The Press, Evans Cycles moved out of the Julia Avenue unit in spring. At the time it said that it was relocating to a city centre location.

A notice in the window of its Monks Cross store read: A notice in the window at its Monks Cross store reads: "It's not goodbye... it's 'see you soon'. Evans Cycles York is relocating to an exciting new plot in the city. Don't worry. We are not going far! Keep your eyes peeled for an announcement about your shiny new story soon and we'll add details to our store finder tool as soon as we're able to."

In March, a spokesperson for Evans confirmed that the bicycle shop would be opening in Feasegate - in part of the former BHS department store.

