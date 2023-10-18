Rania Alayed, 25, died after she was killed by her husband Ahmed Al-Khatib in 2013, with prosecutors saying that he murdered the woman at his brother’s flat in Salford, before disposing of her body at the side of the A19.

The body of the Syrian-born mum-of-three has still not been found more than ten years after she was killed, despite numerous efforts from police to find her remains.

Extensive searches have taken place throughout the years, including one on a BBC documentary that looked for answers for Rania's family.

At the time, Al-Khatib said he had buried Rania, who moved from Norton in Teesside to Salford in 2013, between trees near the A19 in Thirsk.

On Tuesday (October 17), Greater Manchester Police confirmed that it had been given clearance to dig land near the A19 for the remains of Rania Alayed, following "new information" coming to light.

Rania Alayed (Image: GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE)

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We are carrying out a detailed search in relation to recovering the body of Rania Alayed.

"Following new information from a non-recent investigation, GMP’s Major Incident Team have been authorised to begin looking at land on the side of the A19 near Thirsk.

“Officers will be on location to carry out a thorough search of the area identified and will keep disruption to the local community to a minimum, with no wider risk or threat to the public.

Pictures from the scene on Wednesday (October 18):

"GMP remain committed to finding Rania and will act on all available lines of enquiry when it is possible to do so to help bring some form of closure to her loved ones ten years on.”

On Wednesday (October 18), crime scene investigators were seen at the site close to the A19.

A lay-by between Thirsk and Northallerton has been cordoned off, while several cars were parked in the lay-by, and a shipping container can be seen at the site.

On Wednesday morning. at least ten officers were at the scene, while a digger could be seen next to a small clearing in some trees on the side of the A19.

Following his wife's murder, Al-Khatib was sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years in prison. His brother Muhanned Al-Khatib, of Salford, was found not guilty of murder but had already admitted perverting the course of justice by hiding Rania's body. He was jailed for three years.