Vasile Calin says he was attacked on Monday at around 2pm (October 16) while working at his pitch selling the magazine outside Marks & Spencer in Parliament Street.

“I don’t know why this happened,” he told The Press. “I have never had this before.”

The 37-year-old, who lives in York, said he has been selling at the spot for the past six years and has never experienced any physical abuse.

After the incident Vasile was left with cuts to his head, neck and arms.

Vasile Calin's injuries (Image: Dylan Connell)

Nic Backhouse, Big Issue North Leeds Team Leader, said: “We are supporting Vasile following this incident, and doing what we can to make sure that he feels safe and well enough to continue working.”

He explained how there have been reports of aggression towards Big Issue vendors elsewhere.

“All vendors are doing is undertaking a job like anyone else, and the fact that they regularly report experiencing abuse and aggression is appalling,” Nic added.

Vasile Calin at his pitch in Parliament Street (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Vendors work hard to earn an income, often smashing through barriers and overcoming challenges that many others may not face.

“Thankfully, we also see great numbers of people in local communities who demonstrate kindness and compassion to Big Issue vendors, and they make a huge difference to people like Vasile and their ability to keep on working hard, earning an income and doing a job like anyone else.”

The incident comes a week after Vasile’s black rucksack was stolen with £300, his passport, card reader and 100 magazines inside while he was at the toilet.

Police were informed about the incident and officers, as well as people in York, have been keeping an eye out for the bag.

After the theft a JustGiving Page was set up for Vasile with the aim of raising £250 to help him replace his stolen items.

People in York got behind the fundraiser and have raised more than four times the original target. It’s sitting at £1,114 at the time of writing.

The organiser of the fundraiser, who wished to remain anonymous, said she set it up because she “just wanted to do a good thing for a hard-working man who happens to be a local character”.

Vasile said: “Thank you very much to all the people for the donations.”

He added that he will continue to dance and smile for the people of York and estimates that he spends 50 hours each week dancing in Parliament Street.