A NEW garage, cafe and and M&S shop have opened in North Yorkshire, creating 24 new jobs.
Opened today (October 18) by BP the new site will serve drivers travelling on Welham Road, between the towns of Malton and Norton.
The new retail store is accompanied by a petrol station and one of BP’s Wild Bean Café’s. The site will offer traditional fuel as well as a BP pulse ultra-fast charger, capable of charging two cars at once.
Sonya Adams, vice president of mobility and convenience retail in the UK at BP, said: “We’re delighted to open our new retail store in Norton, with the Mayor of Norton, Dinah Keal, and Deputy Mayor of Malton, Lindsay Burr, in attendance.
“This brand-new retail site is on a popular commuter route so will provide customers on their way to or from work, and residents in the local area.
“Our fantastic in-store team is looking forward to welcoming customers through the doors this week.”
