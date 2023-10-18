Opened today (October 18) by BP the new site will serve drivers travelling on Welham Road, between the towns of Malton and Norton.

The new retail store is accompanied by a petrol station and one of BP’s Wild Bean Café’s. The site will offer traditional fuel as well as a BP pulse ultra-fast charger, capable of charging two cars at once.

Sonya Adams, vice president of mobility and convenience retail in the UK at BP, said: “We’re delighted to open our new retail store in Norton, with the Mayor of Norton, Dinah Keal, and Deputy Mayor of Malton, Lindsay Burr, in attendance.

“This brand-new retail site is on a popular commuter route so will provide customers on their way to or from work, and residents in the local area.

“Our fantastic in-store team is looking forward to welcoming customers through the doors this week.”