As The Press reported back in January, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICRFS) published a damning report saying NYFRS required improvement in its effectiveness and was inadequate in its efficiency and how it looks after its people.

Now, following an updated inspection HMICFRS inspector, Michelle Skeer says significant steps have been taken in response to the causes of the concern.

She said: "I am pleased to see the significant steps that the service has taken in response to the causes of concern we issued.

"The strengthened working relationships between the enabling services have helped to change the working culture and improve staff understanding of the benefits that the collaboration can provide.

"We saw evidence that showed the improvements made are sustainable and that they will continue to be monitored at a senior level.

"The service recognises that there is still more work to do, particularly in refining the processes to monitor and evaluate the services provided by Enable.

"However, the steps taken since our previous visit reassure us that there is a much-improved position regarding enabling services and the benefits they bring to the service."

Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Dyson said: “We welcome the independent scrutiny from HMICFRS and I am delighted that they have recognised our efforts and have removed the two causes of concern.

“A huge amount of work has gone into making these improvements and I would like to thank everyone from across the Service and enable, who have helped to deliver this progress. As a people centred and progressive Service, we will continue to deliver improvements to ensure we are efficient and effective and delivering the best possible services to our communities.”

North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: “As Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, effective oversight of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service represents a key part of my role in serving the public. Since the causes of concern were issued, I have sought regular assurance from the Chief Fire Officer that necessary improvements were being made to address them.

“I am delighted that the Inspectorate has formally recognised the clear progress the Service has made to address both causes of concern. This process clearly demonstrates the value of independent oversight of critical public services, and I would like to commend the Chief Fire Officer and all those in the Service who have worked so hard at pace, to provide an improved service to our communities.”