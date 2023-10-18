North Yorkshire Police says Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, and Paraluta Iacov, 22, are wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year. They both have links to Scarborough and the Lincolnshire area.

A force spokesperson said: “If you see them, or know where they are, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

“You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Quote reference number 12230054250 when passing on information.