North Yorkshire Police says the white Ifor Williams horsebox with registration number W29 ESH was stolen from Boroughbridge Road, in Green Hammerton, between 7pm on Friday, October 13, and 8.45am on Saturday, October 14.

A force spokesperson said the horsebox has a loading ramp on the left hand side rather than on the right and a sticker reading 'Swillington Trailers' inside.

They said: "If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email Neel.Seth@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Neel Seth.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230195137 when passing information.