Three days earlier Angela Montgomery, 50, had attacked her neighbour's door with a hammer, said Ashleigh Heyworth, prosecuting.

The resident returned home on the day of the burglary to find his diabetes medication lying on the floor and therefore unusable because it had to be kept cool in a fridge.

Montgomery has 13 previous convictions, which, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said were mostly offences committed when she “caused trouble to neighbours”.

Montgomery, of Winston Court, Norton, pleaded guilty to burglary committed on March 24.

On May 16, she had been convicted of using threatening words or behaviour towards two other people in the same street on February 22 and was made subject to a restraining order aimed at protecting them from her. She was also given a community order.

On May 24, she was given a four-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months at York Magistrates' Court for breaching the restraining order on May 21.

On July 18, at the same court, she was jailed for 12 weeks after she admitted a second breach of the same restraining order committed on July 16.

“The complainant (in the burglary case) hopes the defendant receives psychiatric help as she continues to harass others as well as himself,” said Miss Heyworth.

Defence barrister Victoria Smith-Swain said: “It is possible there is a mental condition that could be linked to the offence.”

Montgomery had previously refused to see a psychiatrist but was now willing to co-operate with one, said the defence barrister.

The judge said she didn’t qualify for a hospital order, and ordered that a liaison and diversion officer prepare a report on Montgomery before sentencing her.

The case was adjourned until November 29. She was remanded in custody.

The judge said he was surprised that the Crown Prosecution Service and police had not sought to protect the burglary victim by applying for a restraining order to restrict Montgomery’s actions towards him. The prosecution barrister said she had no instructions to do so.

Miss Heyworth said the victim of the burglary was at a friend’s on March 24 when eyewitnesses to the burglary alerted him to Montgomery’s actions.

She had removed the wooden panel used to board up his broken door following her hammer attack three days earlier.

Then she had got into his flat and gone to the fridge.

The eyewitnesses told her to hand over the medication and she had returned to her own flat.

In a personal statement, the victim said that he had lived in the block of flats for five years and initially not had any problems with Montgomery.

Then she had had a “mental incident” and since then he had had problems with her.

Now he felt insecure when she was at home and took precautions to protect his flat when he had to leave it for any period of time.