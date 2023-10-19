Councillor Claire Douglas joined a Hull Road ward councillor and fellow member of the city’s Labour group Anna Baxter in praising Just a Kiss, which was shot to raise awareness of the problem of stalking and released on October 12.

Cllr Baxter said the film's message was incredibly powerful and moving (Image: City of York Council Labour Group)

Cllr Baxter said: “As a young woman this is a subject I feel very strongly about and anything that helps to raise awareness of stalking among women and girls can only be a good thing.

“The film is very well produced in the way it builds from what seems to be quite an innocent initial encounter of two young people to something much more sinister and disturbing.

“I don’t think the film has been made to worry people, more to highlight tell-tale signs in how a person behaves that could put women and girls at risk.

“I would urge young women and girls to watch this film and to educate themselves on how to stay safe.”

Funding for the film came from a North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s office bid from the Home Office Safer Streets 4 Fund to invest in a review of the response to stalking and harassment across the county and York, in partnership with The Suzy Lamplugh Trust.

The film is aimed at 16-24 year-olds with the script, actors and filming locations designed to reflect real-life stalking and harassment scenarios taking place in North Yorkshire.

Just a Kiss follows the story of a young university fresher who, having met a man on a night out, becomes the victim of stalking.

The film chronicles how stalking can quickly escalate and impact the lives of victims and displays the perspective of friends and family.

Cllr Douglas wanted to encourage the sharing of the film (Image: City of York Council)

Cllr Douglas said: “It’s great to see a local film maker using public funding for a positive purpose like this.

I was really impressed with how the film handled what is a complex and difficult topic and made it relevant to women and girls across York and North Yorkshire.

As well as watching it, I’d encourage people to share the film with friends and family so as many people watch it as possible.”

All episodes will be available to view here between October 12 and 20.

If you feel you may be a victim of stalking or harassment, visit www.supportingvictims.org, or call 016 0964 3100