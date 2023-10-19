A report on the blue badge process was presented to the City of York Council’s corporate services, climate change, and scrutiny management committee on Monday, October 16.

The committee was told by disabled residents in York that the form is unnecessarily complicated.

Helen Jones, chair of York Disability Rights Forum, said: “Our shared experience is the existing processes use lengthy forms that are difficult to either understand or complete and can be unnecessarily repetitive.

“Much of the information required could be extracted by the council from a patient’s summary form or what the NHS calls a summary care record.

“This is freely obtainable from GPs but this is not currently explained to applicants.

“If more support was available, for example, a dedicated helpline or one-to-one support provided by skilled staff, we believe more applications would be successful and fewer would need to go to appeal.”

Flick Williams, a disability activist in York, told councillors that the language used in the report is outdated.

“Repeated use of the term ‘suffering from’ aligns with the medical use of disability and makes a medicalised valued judgement of the lives of disabled people and reduces us to our diagnoses rather than seeing us as equal and valued members of the community,” she said.

“It paints us as other and lesser than non-disabled people.

Flick Williams

“Yes, eligibility for a blue badge is based on our impairments or long-term health conditions, but we live with them.”

The report also outlined various statistics, such as data revealing that 16.5 per cent of applications are not accepted.

Meanwhile, the total number of blue badges issued in 2022 was the highest it has been in the last eight years - some 3,188 blue badges were issued last year, compared with 2,942 in 2015.

READ MORE:

Between 2016 and 2019, the number increased steadily from 2,784 to 3,113 but dropped for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures shown in the report also show a peak in the percentage of blue badge holders with hidden conditions.

In 2022, 4.4 per cent of York people applied for a blue badge, which has doubled from two years previously.

Ms William warned councillors that with a rising age of population this could keep increasing.