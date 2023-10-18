The fourth York Record Fair of the year is to be held at York Racecourse in The Knavesmire Stand on Saturday, November 4 from 10am-5pm.

There will be up to 50 record sellers from all over the UK, bringing with them a selection of vinyl records of all genres to fill more than 100 tables of records and plenty of CDs, music-related books and magazines.

Fair organiser, John Cox, said: "There will be something for everyone, with thousands of rare collectables and lots of bargains. As well as sought after first pressings from yesteryear, there will be recent releases of current music. Some stalls will specialise in particular types of music and others will have a wide range.

"Jukeboxes will play an eclectic mix of music all day.

"The record fair venue is easy to get to by car, with free parking. It’s a 30 minute walk from York Railway Station, with frequent buses if required.”

Tickets cost £2 on the door with free admission for under 16s.