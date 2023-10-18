Yesterday (Tuesday, October 17) the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government and Building Safety, Lee Rowley MP, on behalf of the Secretary of State, Michael Gove, approved plans to build the homes next to the LNER Community Stadium off New Lane in Huntington.

City of York Council previously fought the scheme, saying the 11.5ha site was designated Green Belt in the emerging Local Plan.

But the decision letter states that the “Secretary of State agrees (with the Inspector) that the site does not serve a Green Belt purpose”.

City of York Council’s leader, Cllr Claire Douglas, said York’s housing needs should be provided for through its local development plan and criticised the previous Liberal Democrat administrations for not adopting a Local Plan in York.

“This site is not within that (Local Plan), yet approval has now been given due to the almost decade long wait for Liberal Democrats in York to get a Local Plan adopted,” she said.

“The New Lane approval is a direct result of that failure, with the Government’s judgment stating the fact the Local Plan isn’t yet adopted means it carries little weight.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy previously urged the Planning Inspectorate to reject application as it was not within York's draft Local Plan or the Huntington Neighbourhood Plan.

Cllr Douglas said: “Julian Sturdy has failed to convince the Minister for Local Government on this application and the council’s focus will now have to turn to maximising affordable housing so at least some benefit comes from this decision.”

Mr Sturdy said the decision was “incredibly disappointing” and called on the Labour council administration to “get the job done” and adopt a Local Plan.

"Having lobbied the Secretary of State against this application, the decision is of course incredibly disappointing, especially for the local community, and only reaffirms the importance of adopting a Local Plan for York so our planning system is no longer a lottery,” he said.

“The last Liberal Democrat administration was crippled with inaction. We saw the damage caused by spiralling budgets after no progress with dualling the ring road and we sadly see the damage here from not being able to adopt a Local Plan after four years.

“I call on the new administration to get the job done and reassure residents across York.”

'devastating news for local residents'

Liberal Democrat councillors for Huntington and New Earswick criticised the Government’s decision.

Keith Orrell, councillor for Huntington and New Earswick, said: “This is devastating news for local residents who almost unanimously opposed this development.

“The Conservative government has ignored local residents, ignored local councillors, ignored the draft Local Plan and ignored the parish council’s Neighbourhood Plan when deciding to approve the 300 new houses.”

The Government was originally due to determine the appeal last September but after several repeated delays extended a September 30 deadline to on or before November 30.

Housebuilders Barratt first submitted its plans for the homes off New Lane, Huntington, in March 2021.

But in October 2021, Barratt called in the planning inspectorate to decide, saying City of York Council had taken ‘too long’ to rule on the plans.

Cllr Orrell said Michael Gove had treated local residents with “contempt” over the delay.

“(Mr Gove) could have made this decision over a year ago but has kept local residents waiting hoping for the correct decision,” he said.

“The only thing that has changed since then is that York now has a Labour administration that is happy for development anywhere.”

Fellow Huntington and New Earswick councillor Carol Runciman said residents were “not opposed” to building new homes and noted that the people of Huntington supported the building of 970 new homes in Monks Cross Link Road.

But she feared the decision being approved would put pressure on local services in the area.

“These large applications that fall outside the Local Plan, without the support of the local community only add to the pressures we see on school places, dentists and GP appointments," said Cllr Runciman.

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for York Outer, Andrew Hollyer added: "This decision goes against the Local Plan that has been worked up according to Government requirements.

"It means that any green land across York is now in danger of development.”

Luke Charters, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for York Outer, said: “Once again Julian Sturdy fails to deliver for York Outer in Westminster.

"In this case he failed to convince his Conservative colleague Michael Gove about the poor choice of location for the development.”

A spokesperson for Barratt David Wilson Yorkshire East said: “We are pleased to hear that there is a decision to approve the much-needed new homes in Huntington.

"Our aim is always to work with local councils to build the homes that local people want and to create facilities that improve local communities.”