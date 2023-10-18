The Web Adventure Park, off Wigginton Road, will run the session on Sunday, November 19, which aims to involve all youngsters, including those with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) who may not enjoy a busy festive experience.

Organisers say its usual offering has been tweaked to provide “unforgettable festive memories”.

The day includes a family audience with Father Christmas, Elves, a gift, and real reindeer Donner, and Blitzen.

A spokesperson for the park said: “You will choose a slot to visit the grotto where you will find Father Christmas and his Elves checking the naughty and nice list.

“If you are good and have managed to make it onto the right one, the Elves may have a special gift for you.”

Read next:

Guests can arrive any time after 9.30am and stay all day up to 6pm.

Tickets are priced at £27 for children and £20 for adults and include unlimited rides at the park’s Christmas Fairground, which runs all day and sparkles at dusk.

Organisers say visiting Father Christmas involves an outdoor experience so guests should dress appropriately for the weather.

For more information visit: https://webadventurepark.co.uk/