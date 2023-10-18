JUST as you would expect, the fifth column within the UK raises its head to show clear support for the Islamic terrorists called Hamas, a phrase the BBC can’t even bring itself to use.
All the classic slogans being used, international law, human rights etc. How much clearer does it have to be before these fools realise this is a part of the world where such concepts have no meaning?
Tell me, what do the scriptures these people absolutely believe in have to say about such things?
I’m going to pour cold water on to the clamouring for a two-state solution; peace will only exist in the Holy Land when one side has achieved total military victory over the other.
Scan the history books if you don’t believe me and look at the brief periods when there wasn’t conflict there.
Dr Scott Marmion,
Woodthorpe,
York
What is your view?
Email - letters@thepress.co.uk
Keep your letter to 250 words maximum and provide your full name, address and mobile number
OCTOBER 20th is World Osteoporosis Day. Ageist stereotypes portray osteoporosis as a retired - often female - person's disease but figures show that thousands of fractures are suffered by working-age people.
The Royal Osteoporosis Society is running a national campaign to give people access to a Fracture Liaison Service which can diagnose and assess Osteoporosis and prevent future fractures occurring.
An FLS has been shown to not only improve patient outcomes but is highly cost-effective.
However the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has reported that there is no such service in our area.
Consequently people in York are unlikely to be receiving osteoporosis treatment in the way they might in another area and may face unnecessary fractures as a result.
Our local MPs have been supportive of the ROS’s “Better Bones” campaign.
I am hopeful that York will establish an FLService which follows the NICE/ROS guidelines and provides us with the medical pathway we are entitled to receive.
Kathleen Briers,
Kerver Lane,
Dunnington,
York
