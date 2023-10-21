New equipment and seating are set to be installed, along with the removal of fencing to improve visibility and reduce opportunities for anti-social behaviour.

The park first opened in 2016 as part of the £7 million development of Selby Leisure Centre. The new design will include a bowl, street and transition areas, as well as flat practise and warm-up areas.

According to North Yorkshire Council, the extension promises to make it: “A destination park for wheeled sports in the area and will be accessible to all skill levels and abilities.”

The council added: “On quiet days riders can carve around the whole park, transferring from feature to feature, but on busy days the park is split into zones ensuring a large amount of simultaneous riding.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: "This is an exciting extension to a very popular facility in Selby and will provide the best Christmas present for its users.

“During the consultation process, the users got involved in helping with the wish list for the facility and we hope they will be happy with our final designs.

“We want it to be a social hub for young people where they can meet and feel at home. A skatepark can strengthen bonds between groups of young people and break down boundaries like disabilities, gender, race and social class."

Work, which started on Thursday, October 19, is expected to take about two months to complete, with the skatepark closed throughout.