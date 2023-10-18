Preston Baker’s new CEO Tom Kirk says he is intent on expanding the company and its self-employed Associate model nationwide.

Read next:

“I am intensely passionate and committed to providing home movers with the highest standard of estate agency service and this is best achieved with the low volume, high service, personal approach, supported by market-leading technology, that Preston Baker delivers with its new self-employed Associate model,” said Tom.

“The support provided to Preston Baker Associates through marketing, technology, mentoring and leadership training, is second-to-none and allows them to concentrate on doing the job of looking after home movers and delivering a premium service, and I am really looking forward to expanding the company further, and recruiting more high calibre Associates.

“Preston Baker is a well-established brand with a fabulous reputation and I am looking to enhance and develop this further.”

Preston Baker Group CEO Ian Preston said: “Tom brings a wealth of agency experience with him that we know will be invaluable in taking Preston Baker Estate Agency to the next level and driving our expansion plans. We are thrilled to have him join us.”

Tom has extensive experience in estate agency; he previously worked with The Agency UK, a nationwide network of bespoke personal estate agents, was Chief Product Officer for Boomin, and Sales Director for Purplebricks in both the UK and US, after starting his career in the traditional sector operating as a Branch Manager for Reeds Rains and Hunters. Tom is also a professional football referee.

“All my experience in estate agency has shown me that the way forward is a model like the one Preston Baker has adopted, with self-employed Associates supported by a strong, reputable brand, allowing them to spend time with home movers and deliver the best possible outcomes,” said Tom.

“It is life-enhancing for Associates as the model allows them to build their own business and create the life they want, while fully supported by Preston Baker, and this is an area I am particularly keen to champion. Seeing and supporting individuals triumph and take charge of their own destinies is a real motivator and mark of success in my book.

“My aim is to build a sustainable, successful network of Associates across the UK under the Preston Baker brand, and create a lasting legacy within estate agency in this country.”

Preston Baker offers services to home buyers and sellers; financial services, property maintenance services, and new homes, land, architecture and planning services.