North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to reports of smoke in a home in Fulford shortly before 10pm last night (October 17).

Crews from York and Acomb responded to the incident in Fulford at 9.59pm.

A service spokesman said: “No persons involved, all out of the property on arrival of crews.

“Crews found food had been accidentally left in the kitchen oven and so removed this from the property and cleared the smoke from the kitchen using a ventilation fan. Advice given.”