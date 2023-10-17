It happened at TK Maxx in Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.

Police have now issued CCTV of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

North Yorkshire Police said a man stayed by the exit of the TK Maxx branch while a woman selected nine designer handbags, valued at almost £480, and left the shop without paying.

A police spokesperson said: "Police launched an investigation into the incident, which happened at 10.07am on Thursday, August 31 and have released this CCTV image.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman or the man, who had distinctive long hair tied up, as they believe they may have information that could help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230164126 when passing on information.