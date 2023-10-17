Firefighters cut off the roof of a car in order the free the occupants following the incident in Roe Lane.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened at around 8.30pm on Monday, October 16.

The car, a grey Seat Ibiza, was travelling in the direction of Hillam when it left the road, police said.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and stabilised the car before carrying out a roof removal.

A police spokesperson said: "Three occupants of the car, a male travelling as a passenger in the front of the car, and two female passengers travelling in the back of the car were taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, the events surrounding it or had seen the vehicle in the area prior to the collision, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference 12230196958.