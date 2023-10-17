A major incident team has started a "detailed search" in a bid to find the body of Rania Alayed.

Mother-of-three Rania, 25, went missing from her home in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, in June 2013.

It is thought she was taken in a white camper van from Manchester to the Thirsk area, where her body was buried or concealed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) today (Tuesday, October 17) said it was carrying out a detailed search for Rania's body.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Following new information for a non-recent investigation, GMP’s Major Incident Team have been authorised to begin looking at land on the side of the A19 near Thirsk.

Rania Alayed

"Officers will be on location to carry out a thorough search of the area identified and will keep disruption to the local community to a minimum, with no wider risk or threat to the public.

"GMP remain committed to finding Rania and will act on all available lines of inquiry when it is possible to do so to help bring some form of closure to her loved ones ten years on."

Back in 2013 The Press reported that police had searched unsuccessfully for Rania's body along a country road in North Yorkshire.