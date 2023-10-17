Today (Tuesday, October 17) the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government and Building Safety, Lee Rowley MP, on behalf of the Secretary of State, approved plans to build the homes next to the LNER Community Stadium off New Lane in Huntington.

The Government was originally due to determine the appeal last September, but after several repeated delays, extended its deadline.

Housebuilders Barratt first submitted its plans for the homes off New Lane, Huntington, in March 2021.

But in October 2021, Barratt called in the planning inspectorate to decide, saying City of York Council had taken ‘too long’ to rule on the plans.

City of York Council previously fought the scheme, saying the 11.5ha site was designated Green Belt in the emerging Local Plan.

But the decision letter states that the “Secretary of State agrees (with the Inspector) that the site does not serve a Green Belt purpose”.

The letter says the Secretary of State agrees with the Inspector that the proposed development would “change the site’s appearance from a rural character to a suburban one”.

It adds that the “visual harm would be very localised and not long range” but recognises that there “would be some harm to the landscape character of the area” which the letter says was considered in the decision.

Huntington and New Earswick councillor Keith Orrell previously raised concerns that the plans came after 970 houses were approved in the Monks Cross Link Road area under the Huntington Neighbourhood Plan and City of York’s Emerging Local Plan.

Huntington and New Earswick councillor Keith Orrell (Image: Supplied)

At that time he said: “These houses will increase the number of homes in our area by over 20 per cent. We believe our infrastructure and facilities for doctors and schools should not be expected to cope with more.”

The decision letter states: “Whilst the Secretary of State understands the residents’ genuine concerns regarding the capacity of schools and doctors’ surgeries, he agrees with the Inspector that there is no substantive evidence that they would be adversely affected by the additional numbers of residents as a result of the proposal.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy previously urged the Planning Inspectorate to follow a “plan-based strategy” and reject the application as “it is not within York's draft local plan or Huntington Neighbourhood Plan”.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy (Image: Supplied)

The Government was originally due to determine the appeal last September, but after several repeated delays, extended a September 30 deadline to on or before November 30.

A spokesperson for Barratt David Wilson Yorkshire East said: “We are pleased to hear that there is a decision to approve the much-needed new homes in Huntington.

"Our aim is always to work with local councils to build the homes that local people want and to create facilities that improve local communities.”