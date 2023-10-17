POLICE are hunting a wanted man in York.
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find Ryan Massa, 27, who failed to appear at court in relation to a drugs charge.
Police say that despite conducting enquiries, they have not been able to locate him.
However, he is thought to be in the York area.
Anyone with information which could help to locate him is asked to contact 101 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12230196493.
