The initiative is organised by The York Business Improvement District (York BID) and is a celebration of the wealth of hospitality businesses in the city. Between October 9 and 15, York welcomed the eighth event to date since it was created in April 2019.

Brand new features for the most recent event included the launch of a new website and the introduction of £25 and £30 price options. In total, 82 businesses participated with a collective offering of 163 deals across food and drink.

Around 13,000 vouchers were downloaded from the event website, with a monetary value of over £238,000 - an average value of around £2,900 for each participating business.

Chef Owen Diaram said 'York is on the map of culinary excellence' (Image: Rory Buccheri)

York BID business manager, Chris Bush, who coordinates the event, said: “With the current cost of living crisis squeezing many household budgets, we’re thrilled with the outstanding results from the week.

"It’s humbling to see so many diners supporting restaurants, cafes, street food vendors and bars and such a wide variety of offers from the participating eateries. We’re excited to showcase the best of York’s culinary scene again in March 2024.”

The eight York Restaurant Week events that York BID have run to date are estimated to have delivered £1,130,000 for hospitality businesses in the city centre.

Nick Fountain, head of marketing and communications for Fat Hippo, said: “With our York restaurant being nearly a year old, it's been great working with The York BID since opening our doors - and with the recent York Restaurant Week taking place, we were excited to join.

Tim and Zoe Sinclair of Ambiente Tapas in York (Image: Supplied)

"Having seen an increase in pre-bookings and additional brand awareness in the city, we wouldn't hesitate to sign up again next year.”

Georgina Vasili, marketing manager for York Minster Refectory and The Star Inn The City, said the event made a "significantly positive" impact on the businesses, attracting a noticeable increase in footfall throughout the week.

Georgina said: "This annual event consistently introduces us to new customers who may not have dined at our establishments previously, offering them a taste of what our restaurants are all about.

"Particularly in the current economic climate, it plays a vital role in encouraging people to come out and enjoy our offerings while contributing to the local economy. We are committed to being part of York Restaurant Week for many years to come."