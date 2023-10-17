The county's police force say 16-year-old Grace is missing from Harrogate.

She was last seen at around 12.45am this morning, (October 17), in Harrogate.

She is described as 5ft 1in tall with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a slim build and pale complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black parka type coat with a fluffy hood, grey joggers and a black striped, dark t-shirt and trainers.

It is possible that she may have made her way to West Yorkshire and maybe in the Bradford area.

Any immediate sightings of Grace should be reported on 999 quoting 12230197111.