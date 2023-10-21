Each student at Selby College has been gifted NEFF digital kitchen scales from Wren Kitchen's, which will help them measure and weigh ingredients when preparing food and drinks during the year.

In addition to being used in assessments, the students will also use the scales to create a range of dishes for the college’s on-site restaurant.

Adrian Dawes, subject lead for hospitality and catering at Selby College, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Wren Kitchens for their generous donation. Our students use digital scales in every element of their course, from practical assessments to preparing dishes for our onsite restaurant, so it’s vital that they each have their own set of scales to work from.

Eve Kirsch-Maskill with her poached pears with fruit compote and Chantilly cream (Image: Selby College)

"They have already been using the scales to experiment with some new recipes, which we’re looking forward to introducing as part of our restaurant lunches and evenings throughout the year.”

As part of their first assessment of the academic year, the students prepared a range of fruit and vegetable-based dishes. This included poached pear with fruit compote and Chantilly cream, stuffed baked tomato with mushroom and garlic and deep coated potato onion rings.

Recent meals on the menu have included sautéed duck breast salad, hake with cockles and mussels served in a white wine beurre blanc and chocolate chip steamed suet pudding with chocolate sauce.

Debra Hutt, head of PR at Wren Kitchens, said: “Wren is not just about success in the kitchen retail sector, we take great pride in supporting local communities where we can. What better way to do this than support those that are training to make their careers within the kitchen environment.

"We wish Selby students every success in their development and are so pleased Wren was able to contribute to their training.”

Students have been using their NEFF digital kitchen scales (Image: Selby College)

The college's on-site restaurant opens on Thursday lunchtimes and evenings throughout the academic year, which includes a number of themed nights. Christmas lunch will be served at the restaurant on Thursday December 7, Friday December 8, Wednesday December 13, Thursday December 14 and Friday December 15.

Selby College’s Hospitality and Catering department was also previously presented with Pearson’s Silver and Gold Teaching awards from its Further Education Team of the Year category and were selected as its National Team of the Year for the whole of the UK.

Further details on courses and the restaurant at the college can be found on the website.