CHILDREN from a volunteer-led charity in York are preparing for a special carol concert at an historic venue this Christmas.
This coming Christmas is shaping up to be even more special than usual for youngsters at York Inspirational Kids with a live concert at York Minster.
The Archbishop of York will be the guest of honour at the group’s first ever inclusive carol concert.
Ruth Thompson, CEO of York Inspirational Kids, said children and young people from organisations across York, including special needs schools, youth groups and colleges, have been invited to take part.
Ruth said: “This is such an amazing opportunity for our children and those across the city. We hope lots of youngsters will want to take part and that as many people as possible attend on the day.
"“It will be an unforgettable experience and a magical occasion for the children singing and their families.”
The carol concert takes place from 1.30pm on Saturday, December 16.
