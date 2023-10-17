THIEVES have struck at a property in York - and police officers have released an image as part of the investigation.
North Yorkshire Police officers said the offence happened at a property in Hallfield Road in the city during the early hours of Saturday, July 15.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Since then officers have been making enquiries in a bid to identify those responsible for this offence and are now asking for your help."
If you believe you know the person in the image, contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference 12230131223.
The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article