This October, The York Dungeon’s most haunting occupant has shared their wicked tricks for the best make-over for any Halloween party.

To ensure you’re guaranteed to scare this year, Katie Buchanan, lead actor at The Dungeons, has revealed her five-step routine on how to become truly terrifying.

Katie said: “The first thing I do when applying my make-up at The Dungeons is to make myself look as pale as possible. Use a white foundation to make it look like you’ve not seen the sun in years.

"For step two, grab a brown eye shadow or contour and hollow out your eye sockets, temples, cheek bones and jaw line.

Katie Buchanan has shared her top spooky make-over tips in time for Halloween (Image: The York Dungeon)

"Next up, it’s time to prepare for the plague. You’ll need some red and purple colouring, for this you can use face paint of even lipstick to create little circles on your face for the base of buboes.

"Following this, using eyelash glue, make some small bumps over the circles you have created and leave to dry.

"Finally, use eyeshadow or contour in the creases of your eyelids, smile lines and chin – but beware you will be transformed into a blood-curdling plague patient."

The Grey Lady show is haunting guests at The York Dungeon this Halloween. One of York’s darkest and most infamous historical tales has been brought to life and will be terrifying visitors until November 5.