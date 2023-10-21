Later this month, All Saints church in North Street is opening its doors to the public for a York-made original production, ‘Punch Porteous - Lost in Time’.

Through spoken word, film, sound and performance, the multi-media drama experience draws on York’s history to tell the tale of a comic, soulful rogue - Punch Porteous.

Written by York-based poet Robert Powell, working alongside creative practitioner Ben Pugh and produced by John Beecroft, the story is inspired by York’s past and the setting of All Saints. Juliet Forster, creative director at the Theatre Royal, has also stepped in to support the production.

Robert Powell said: “It’s very exciting to now be in the final run up to the production and to be working with All Saints and such a dynamic team of artists.”

The project is the first of its kind at the church and aims to attract new audiences to appreciate this historic place of worship. The performance comes at the end of a three-year restoration of All Saints.

Tickets for the production, taking place from October 26-28, can be found on the York Theatre Royal website.