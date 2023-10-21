Joe Logan, Jordan Mintoft and Karim Benfaied, wanted to raise money for both Special Care Baby Units at York and Scarborough Hospitals. In March, Joe and his wife Nikki Logan’s twin daughters, Paige and Phoebe, were born eight weeks early.

Joe wanted to give something back to say thank you for the care he and his family received, so he decided to take on the Great North Run with his friends, who between them raised just under £3,000.

Joe Logan with his twin daughters Paige and Phoebe (Image: Supplied)

Joe said: “The Special Care Baby Unit has been amazing to us. Nothing was too much for them, as well as caring for Paige and Phoebe, they also looked after us and their big sister Millie.

"We want other families to have the same experience as us. Millie even received a doctor's set, so she could be involved in her sisters’ care. It was those little gestures that made the difference.”