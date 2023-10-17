The 60-year-old star has played Eileen Grimshaw since the year 2000 and in that time has become a fan favourite.

However, she will be leaving the programme for a time as she takes on a totally different role.

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver takes on huge theatre role as she announces break from ITV show

Sue Cleaver from Coronation Street will take to the stage for a new theatre production of the hit movie Sister Act.

An ITV source told The Sun that the star is "taking a very very short break, just like other cast members have done in the past”.

The stage musical's official Instagram announced the news earlier today, writing: "Praise the lord - Sue Cleaver is swapping the cobbles for the convent!

"Sue will be playing the role of Mother Superior in Sister Act The Musical* in 2024."

The video was accompanied by Sue speaking about her new role, telling users that she is a "real fan of Sister Act, the film and the musical".

She also took to her own Instagram page to share the exciting news, writing: "Holy Moly… Praise The Lord… Hallelujah… It’s Nun other than the truth…

"After 20+ years away from the theatre, I am appearing in Sister Act next year!!!"

Sue has spent 23 years on the cobbles and even appeared on I'm A Celeb last year.