North Yorkshire Police says the trailers, a silver Nugent trailer with registration number BL06MVY and an Ifor Williams trailer with the number plate NJ64XJY, were stolen from Corban Lane, between Haxby and Shipton by Beningbrough, in the early hours of Thursday, October 12.

A force spokesperson said: “If you see the stolen trailer, or know where it is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230193880 when passing information.