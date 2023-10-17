THIEVES have struck in a York village.
North Yorkshire Police say a burglary took place at a farm in Common Lane, Heslington in York between midday on Saturday (October 7) and midday on Wednesday (October 11).
Items stolen included a 16ft flat-bed Ifor Williams trailer, a wacka-plate, multiple reels of electrical cables and a welder.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone who has seen the items or noticed a suspicious vehicle with a trailer.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email zoe.hughes@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 333 Hughes."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230193115.
