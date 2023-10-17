Activists from the pro-vegan group blockaded three Muller and one Arla dairies during demonstrations in Gloucestershire, Somerset, Worcestershire and Buckinghamshire last September.

Susan Morris, 49, of Yearsley Crescent, off Huntington Road, denied trespassing in the open air at the Muller dairy in Droitwich, Worcestershire, with intent to disrupt food production by her ”obstructive presence” there on Sunday September 4.

She and six other people facing the same charge were convicted at a trial at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court. An eighth person facing the same charge changed his plea to guilty on the day of the trial.

Morris was made subject to a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 statutory surcharge.

The dairy protests were part of a series of protests by Animal Rebellion in the first week of September last year including at the Houses of Parliament.

Earlier in the year, activists had invaded the track at the Epsom Derby meeting and disrupted Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The organisation changed its name this year to Animal Rising and staged a demonstration at the Grand National in Aintree that led to the race being delayed.